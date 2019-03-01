Resurfacing works planned for Isle of Wight seafront location

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Shanklin Esplanade and Hope Hill are to be upgraded by Island Roads after the Easter Holiday.

The work will be undertaken over nine weekdays from 23rd April. The resurfacing will be undertaken in four phases to keep as many of the Esplanade’s three car parks open for as long as possible during the project.

Weekdays only

Pedestrian access to Hope Hill and the Esplanade will be maintained at all times and there will be no working on Saturday and Sundays.

The road will be re-opened outside of working times and businesses will be open as usual throughout the work.

Choice of dates

The spring date and day-time work have been chosen because weather at this time of year on what is an exposed location can reasonably be expected to be favourable thereby reducing the risk of delays.

The dates mean the work will be undertaken after the busy Easter season with the aim of completion before the May Bank Holidays.

Businesses and residents have been informed of the work and Island Roads is continuing to talk to those most affected to discuss ways of minimising inconvenience. Next month, Island Roads’ mobile visitor centre will visit the Esplanade so residents and businesses can speak to staff.

Challenge of working in exposed coastal area

Keith Gourlay, Island Roads construction manager, said: