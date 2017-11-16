Retailers in Cowes town centre invited to offer Post Office services

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Post Office services look set to return to Cowes town centre following successful lobbying from the Island’s MP Bob Seely.

Bob met with the company in the summer to ask them to reconsider their position as the only PO counter was inside the Co-op at Mill Hill Road, some way from the centre.

The MP told the Post Office the lack of central facilities was made worse by having no banks open in Cowes with only a mobile Lloyds van visiting.

PO exploring new retailers

The Post Office has now said it is willing to explore interest from retailers in Cowes who wish to apply for a PO service.

Bob said,

“This is most welcome news for Cowes and comes on the back of another announcement from the Post Office that is will open a branch in East Cowes too early next year. “I’m pleased I was able to successfully lobby on behalf of residents and businesses and persuade the Post Office to look again at its decision about PO services in the town. “Having such an important facility back in the centre is potentially a big boost for retailers and for local people and I look forward to seeing a business come forward to take on the job.”

Express your interest

Interested parties will need to formally apply for the service and pass the Post Office’s recruitment process.

Anyone interested should visit the Website.

The East Cowers Post Office will open at the Central Convenience Stores, Osborne Garage in York Avenue on 26 January next year.

Image: grassrootsgroundswell under CC BY 2.0