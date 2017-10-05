Expect delays as retaining wall undergoes major repair

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Island Roads is to begin a major scheme to repair the retaining wall at Lake Hill later this month.

The project to re-render sections of the wall between Brownlow Road and Ranelagh Road is currently due to begin on October 30 and last four weeks.

To minimise disruption, the project has been scheduled for late in the year and the work will be undertaken between the hours of 9.30am and 4pm – outside of ‘rush hour’.

One lane closure

During work, it will be necessary to close one lane to traffic together with the pedestrian footway. Two-way temporary lights will be in place to control traffic during work times only, although the footway on the north side will remain closed for the duration of the scheme. Residents most affected by the work will shortly receive letters giving full details of the scheme.

The work is part of a comprehensive programme of Island Roads work to upgrade around 60 highway structures – bridges and retaining walls – this year.

Ian Hodson, Island Roads Structures Manager, said,

“As with all our schemes, we do take steps to minimise disruption to the public. “The traffic restrictions at Lake Hill are unfortunately required to allow us to complete this necessary work to repair the wall as swiftly and as safely as possible.”

