Retrospective permission sought for buildings in AONB/SSSI conservation area, labelled ‘industrial’ by objectors

A planning application for retrospective permission for the “Retention and completion of two garages for domestic purposes” has attracted strong words of opposition from members of the public, as well as Natural England and the CPRE.

Nestled in the picturesque depths of Niton Undercliff, sits Bridge Cottage, which an old advert boasts of attractive lawns and rustic woodland. Locals, however, say that ‘an industrial site’ has been created, following the loss of trees and natural habitat for red squirrels, dormice and bats – now replaced with industrial buildings and hardstandings for parking.

A ‘protected’ site

Those opposing the retrospective application have accused the Isle of Wight council of aiding the destruction of the habitat, which sits within a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and within the South With Maritime Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

“Barren landscape stripped of trees and covered in industrial buildings”

One objector said,

“This plot of land has been destroyed with the full knowledge of the Council which has allowed numerous tree removals with no reference to Natural England, even after I had warned the tree officer, in writing, that permission was needed from Natural England for tree work. “Walking on the NT land on the West boundary, one is faced with a barren landscape stripped of trees and covered in industrial buildings.”

The residential bungalow currently has a large double garage, but land has been cleared and two other large garages erected, with another still being built.

Previous conditions ‘not met’

Conditions on a previous planning consent called for the planting of 100 hazel trees within six months of the date of consent (Jan 2020). It also stated that bat boxes, bird boxes and dormouse boxes be installed. Objectors say these conditions have still not been met.

The previous consent – for “retention of engineering works infilling depression in rear garden area to level site for use of vehicles” – the planning officer stipulated that the dwelling “should not be used for any business, commercial or industrial purposes whatsoever”.

One objector who recently viewed the site said “the new buildings are festooned with CCTV cameras and alarms, all suggesting the buildings are used for commercial purposes”. A freight company is now registered at the address, with neighbours pointing out that flatbed lorries and vans are regularly parked on the hardstanding.

Under investigation by Natural England

Natural England are currently investigating wider works around the site for any potential impacts to the SSSI and SAC.

They say it is “possible that the proposals will/have caused an adverse effect on the integrity of the site” and have asked for more information in the form of a Habitats Regulations Assessment.

CPRE: Serious concerns

CPRE have serious concerns about ecological impact of the works already carried out and ask the Isle of Wight council to refuse the application, as well as take action to seek removal of the structures.

Their comprehensive eight-point objection can be read on the council’s planning portal.

Planning Officer: Struggling to understand need for two further larger garages

The planning officer has written to the agent for the asking for evidence that the development has not resulted in an adverse effect on the integrity of the site. He says,

“Given that Bridge Cottage is a domestic property with a relatively modest curtilage, I am struggling to understand the need for two further larger garages or how they would be used in connection with the dwelling.”

He adds,

“We will need an explanation as to why such large garages are needed for this property, particularly given their visual impact when seen from Old Blackgang Road and the more commercial appearance that they give to the garden of Bridge Cottage.”



Have your say

The application will be considered by Niton Parish Council this evening (11th January) from 7.30pm. Members of the public wishing to attend the remote meeting should contact the Clerk for details.

Public comments should be sent to the Isle of Wight council by Wednesday 13th January 2021 via the Planning Portal (ref: 20/01839/HOU).