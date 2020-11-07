Return of face-to-face mental health support sessions for children and young people on the Island

A safe haven to provide children and young people with mental health support on the Island will once again be able to see people face-to-face via booked appointments.

The change comes at a vital time as England begins its second lockdown, which lasts until 2nd December.

Youth charity No Limits provides mental health support for people aged 11 to 17 years old who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

Space 4U

Called Space 4U, it provides young people instant access for emotional and practical support with their mental health, providing them with the tools and techniques to make positive changes.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the charity changed its opening hours and ways to access the service, which resulted in virtual appointments only.

But now the service is pleased to announce it has made changes so face-to-face sessions can once again take place.

Book ahead

People will need to call ahead and book a slot to ensure numbers do not exceed the safety guidelines and social distancing can take place.

The Space 4U sessions will be:

Mondays, 6pm to 8pm at East Newport Family Centre, East Newport Family Centre, Furrlongs, Newport, PO30 2AX

Tuesdays, 4.30pm to 6.30pm at Sandown Family Centre, Sandown Family Centre, 98 The Fairway, Sandown, PO36 9EQ

The number to call to pre-book is 07741 665182.

Grant: Ensuring we can safely deliver our sessions

Zoe Grant, Project Manager, said,

“We are so pleased to be able to invite young people back into our centres for face-to-face appointments. “During the past eight months we carried on providing support via the phone and virtual sessions, but have always been aware that for some matters face-to-face conversations are always better. “We have worked with our sites to ensure we can adhere to social distancing and introduced a booking-in system, just to ensure we can deliver our sessions safely. “If someone did turn up without an appointment, we would have a chat with them and see if we had availability on the day for them to come in. Otherwise we would make them an appointment for another session as a priority.”

Since lockdown Space 4U have supported young people for a range of topics including anxiety, isolation, loneliness and family and relationship issues.

The service is funded by NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

O’Neill: Welcome news

Dr Dan O’Neill, GP and clinical lead for mental health and learning disabilities for the CCG, said,

“Bringing back face-to-face support for young people facing mental health challenges – especially as we enter a second lockdown – is very welcome news. “Although schools, colleges and universities remain open, we are well aware things are far from being ‘back to normal’. “As the weeks get colder and darker it can impact the way you feel about yourself and about the pandemic. If you’re feeling worried, anxious or concerned then it’s vital to seek support. “Sometimes talking virtually or over the phone can only go so far, and when possible and safe to do so, the personal interaction you can gain from talking in-person is invaluable.”

For further details, phone 02380 224224, email [email protected] or visit the Website

News shared by Priya on behalf of Isle of Wight CCG. Ed