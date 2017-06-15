Rev Janet Hallam to lead prayers at Children’s Memorial Service

Andy shares this details of this upcoming event. Ed

Parents and families are warmly invited to attend this year’s annual Children’s Memorial Service at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The service takes place on Sunday 25th June at 3pm alongside the hospital duck pond and is a service of remembrance for families who have lost a child.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust Chaplain, Rev Janet Hallam will lead prayers and there will be a release of bubbles.

Everyone is welcome

Janet said,

“The service is for any parents or families whose children have died, from infancy through to the age of young adults, either through illness or tragic accidents. Everyone is welcome to attend, whatever their faith. “Whether it is the first year since their bereavement or whether they come year after year to remember their children who remain ‘forever young’, we warmly welcome them all. It is a real privilege to support this annual service.”

In the event of bad weather the service will be held in the School of Health Sciences at St Mary’s Hospital.

Sunday 25th June 2017, 3pm at St. Mary’s Hospital, Parkhurst Road, Newport, PO30 5TG

Image: tenspeedphotography under CC BY 2.0