ReVamp family-friendly festival comes to the Isle of Wight this summer

A new one-day family festival is coming to Ryde this year. Organised by the team that brought you the fantastic One Life Festival, The ReVamp Festival is a great new festival for Isle of Wight families.

It takes place on Sunday 30th June 2019 at Oakfield School, Ryde, and across ten hours will be showcasing seven live bands and seven DJ sets on the Main Stage, with a range of acoustic artists and comedians appearing on the Marquee Stage.

As you might expect at a festival, there’ll be a beer tent, gin and prosecco bar, as well as food concessions.

The kids will be kept happy in the Kids Zone, with a boot camp from Warrior Fitness Academy planned as well as Canvas City, Kids Disco and much more.

Experience a festival without costing the earth

Organiser, Barrie Wade, told OnTheWight,

“Having had many conversations with people about the Isle of Wight festival scene, many had suggested it would be good if they could, as a family, experience a festival without it costing huge amounts of money. “We also recognised that the Island has a great music scene and came up with the idea of a showcase festival where local bands can have the opportunity to play on a stage at a festival and families can have a fun day out at a reasonable price. Revamp was born.”

Raising money for Island charities

Some of the profits of the event will be heading to Island charities, which so far include The One Life Festival, Mountbatten and the Wessex Cancer Trust.

The aim of the Revamp Festival is to:

Support a fair priced festival

Support local artists

Support charities

Get your tickets

From Monday 7th January 2019 tickets will be available from:

The Sports Shop & Toymaster Union Street, Ryde

The Sports Shop, Regent Street, Shanklin

Wessex Cancer Trust, Lugley Street, Newport

Tickets will be priced: