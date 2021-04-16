Revised plans for former football ground smaller and include second drive-through restaurant

South Coast Leisure say all but one of the units have confirmed tenants and the new plans are smaller than before

Plans for St George's Way

A revised planning application for a retail park on the site of the former Newport Football Club ground at St George’s Way has been submitted by Island-based developers South Coast Leisure.

The proposal seeks approval for a slightly smaller development to that approved in February 2020 with nearly 20% less retail floorspace, together with a second drive-through restaurant.

Nearly all tenants confirmed
All but one of the retail units have confirmed tenants, although, as with the original application, these are not being named for commercial reasons. They include, however, a DIY/homeware and garden centre use and a discounted food retailer.

It is estimated that the project will create upwards of 250 jobs.

No significant adverse impact on Newport
An updated retail impact assessment by retail specialists Savills has concluded the plan would have no significant adverse impact on Newport town centre or on other towns on the Island.

Plans for second drive-through at St George's Way

The plan provides parking for 275 cars and nearly 100 cycles and also includes landscaping features.

Planning agent Paul Airey said,

“While commercial interest in the scheme has remained strong, this new application reduces the amount of speculative floorspace proposed to ensure the scheme is operational from the start. There is significant interest in the remaining unit and we are confident that a confirmed let will be secured at an early stage. 

“The scheme will not directly compete with retail uses in the town centre but will provide a valuable and complementary addition to the retail offer in the town as a whole.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, this development will offer the public new retail outlets and very significant new job opportunities as well as ensuring the funding to deliver the already approved new football stadium for Newport FC and the wider community.”

Colin
Quote from article “An updated retail impact assessment by retail specialists Savills has concluded the plan would have no significant adverse impact on Newport town centre or on other towns on the Island.” Why is it I don’t believe that? Whilst Wickes would be a welcome addition, of course it will impact on existing businesses. A discount food retailer? Of course it will impact on existing businesses.… Read more »
16, April 2021 10:49 am
Colin

oopsy. That of course is “no” legal reason not to. Sorry.

16, April 2021 10:52 am
