Revised proposals for MP constituency boundaries due next month

The next set of boundary review proposals will be issued next month (October) and will be subject to an eight week consultation.

The Boundary Commission for England have today (Wednesday) announced that it will publish revised proposals for new constituency boundaries next month.

The Boundary Review proposals will see the Isle of Wight have two MPs at the next general election.

The proposals will be issued on Tuesday 17 October 2017 and will mark the start of an eight-week consultation period, which will close on Monday 11 December 2017.

The Isle of Wight currently has one MP, Conservative Bob Seely, for a voting constituency of 110,683.

