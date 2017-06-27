Revival of Isle of Wight roller hockey team

James shares this latest report from the Vectis Warriors Inline Hockey Club. Ed

Roller hockey set to be revived on the Isle of Wight. It’s been almost ten years since a competitive roller hockey team has called Isle of Wight its home, but this is all set to change.

This week has marked the ‘Wight Sound Hearing Vectis Warriors’ being accepted to play in the British Roller Hockey’s southern division starting in September. The Warriors have been reformed under new management and are looking to make an impact in the league next season.

The Warriors will be playing some teams from their past and new teams as they re-enter their old league, they will face teams from Winchester, Ferndown, Fareham, Southampton and London when they complete next season.

Looking forward to the challenge

James Eklund, Team Manager, said,

“We are really looking forward to the new season and the challenges it brings. The team has been training hard with new players and some returning faces from the original Vectis Warriors. “The team has also collected players transferring from the ice due to the closure of Ryde Arena which we are looking to capitalise on their talents.”

In memory of Ross Hayward

The Warriors previously hosted a yearly tournament in memory of Ross Hayward who had close links with the team, this is something the new management is keen to revive.

The memory of Ross will feature on the club’s new jerseys which will be unveiled this summer.