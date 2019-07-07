Rhythmtree Festival returns this week with a stronger than ever line-up

The annual Rhythmtree Festival returns in just a few days.

If you’ve been before, you’ll know it’s an event with an amazingly relaxed and friendly atmosphere, that never fails to surprise and please.

Book now

This year the music programme is even stronger than ever with some special headliners, including Robert Plant’s new group “Saving Grace” and many top quality acts from all over the world, as well as three new stages in the woods.

What not to miss

Rhythmtree’s music programmer Pete Holden has picked out a few of the 130+ performances he’s particularly looking forward to. He explained,

“The Spooky Men’s Chorale are a must in my book. Sixteen burly Australian blokes making the sweetest possible sound with just their voices, and being hilarious with it. “Also on Saturday we have Sarah Jane Morris performing “Sweet Little Mystery” her tribute to John Martyn and an amazing line up on our lovely Little Woods stage, including Mike Oldfield’s son, Luke, appearing with Gypsyfingers and Gwenifer Raymond, who’s an unbelievably wonderful guitarist. “On Sunday the hugely popular Buena Vista Social Club album is going to be performed in its entirety by a big band of top Cuban musicians and we’ve also got Roosevelt Collier, a stunning pedal and lap steel player from the USA. “Finally I’d say don’t miss Kel Assouf, who’ll be the last act on in our Didg Cafe. Wonderful and raw electric blues from Niger, North Africa.”

Also performing are The Orb, Alabama 3, Misty in Roots, Saving Grace (with Robert Plant), CAST, The Zombies, Tankus the Henge, Natty and the Rebelship and more.

Book now

Rhythmtree Festival takes place 12-14 July at Three Gates Farm, Shalfleet.

Adult Weekend are £100 (18 years and up) and a teen weekend is £45. Day tickets are also available, see the Rhythmtree Festival for more detail.

Under 12s go free and there’s free camping and parking and the site on the No.7 bus route.

Our thanks to Pete Holden for sponsoring for this feature. He and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Image: © Julian Winslow