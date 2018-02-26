Riders celebrate at championship awards night

Wayne shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed

The Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club held its annual Awards, Dinner and Dance night at The Pavilion, Newclose County Cricket Ground on Saturday 24th February.

The Club would like to thank Annie Milton who organised the event together with all the staff at the Cricket Club. I would like to thank Malcolm Hawkins (pictured above) who proved to be a great success, stepping in at short notice, as Master of Ceremonies – good job Malc!

The evening began with a tasty three course meal that helped to get everyone all set to celebrate the 2017 Award winners. The presentations were made by Club Vice President, Wayne Brodie (pictured above).

In memory of Nigel Crouch

A one minute silence was held in respect of the late Nigel Crouch prior to the presentations. Nigel was involved in all aspects of the Club for decades and he will be very sadly missed.

The Club would normally hold a raffle during the evening, but instead a collection was made in Nigel’s honor.

£258.51 was raised and will be passed onto The Earl Mountbatten Hospice.

Special recognition

Nigel received special recognition from the Auto Cycle Union (Southern Center) and was awarded The Vera Lambert Trophy – for his many years of service and dedication to the sport – together with The Malcolm Wells Award for Best Endevour.

These were presented to Alan Stay and Joe Henderson (pictured below), two of his closest friends.

Two Series Championships

The Club run a main Winter Series Championship and a Summer Series Championship. To qualify for an Award in the Winter Series riders had to complete a minimum of eight rounds from 12 with all 12 rounds to count.

The Summer Series consisted of four rounds and riders had to complete three rounds. Presentations were also made in respect of the 2017 Golden Anniversary Wight Two Day Trial and the Boxing Day Trial – very many congratulations to all the Award Winners.

Bouquets of flowers were presented to Rachael Brodie, Ann Gustar, Annie Milton and Viki Taylor in recognition for all their hard work behind the scenes.

The Clubman of the year was jointly awarded to Wayne Brodie and Nick Symes – this represents a run of five consecutive years where Wayne has been voted Clubman of the year!

Image: © Viki Taylor