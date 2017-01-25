Riders compete in The Mercury Cup at Lee Copse

Wayne shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed

The second round of the 2017 Winter trials Championship took place on Sunday 22nd January at Lee Copse, Bouldnor.

The Club would like to welcome new member – Paul Brading. Paul has been heavily involved in motorcycle sport on the Island over the years but this was only his second attempt at trials riding.

Two of the course setters battled for the top honours in the Expert class. Simon Newnham took the win from Mark Coombes, section seven proving pivotal. Simon managed to stay in front despite going over the handle bars, twice – good effort! The very well contested Intermediate class was convincingly won by Ben Read who with an inspired ride finished forty-three marks clear of second place finisher Malcolm Hawkins.

Stuart Gummer was close behind in third – only two marks separated these two. Stuart Gummer and Mike Taylor’s scores were tied – Gummer was awarded third place by notching up more cleans with Mike having to settle for fourth. James Craven should also be pleased with his performance, in this his first attempt at the more difficult ‘B’ route.

Ben Brodie emphatically took the Novice class, dropping just ten marks for the day.

Phil Chase battled hard to finish in second place and new to trials, Paul Brading with a solid third place finish. Only one Twin Shock rider this afternoon – Nick Symes, never the less Nick posted the lowest total for the day loosing a miserly six marks to earn another maximum ten Championship points.

Just two riders on the Beginner routes, Steve Chase (Adult) and Josh Morris (Youth). Steve must be happy with his score, he lost just sixteen marks and most of those were on the tricky section one.

Young Josh is steadily building up his confidence following a scary crash, a few trials back. Josh showed good determination to keep going and notch up his first win of the season – very well done young man.

Thank yous

The Club are very grateful to Ann and John Gustar for allowing us the use of the copse and for making space for parking – fantastic hosts.

The Club would also like to thank Simon Newnham, Malcolm Hawkins, Stuart Gummer and Mark Coombes who between them cleared the ground and provided us with eight excellent sections.

There were concerns beforehand about just how wet the ground would be – we need not have worried – all were surprised at just how much grip they found helping to make this a very enjoyable trial.

The day’s antics were captured on camera by Viki Taylor – very many thanks Viki, we all appreciate your efforts.

Awards Dinner

The Club’s Awards dinner and dance night is fast approaching (Feb 18th) don’t miss out on what promises to be a really good night out for all the family. All the info and menu choices are available in the ‘forms’ section of the Club Website.

Completed forms need to be returned by Feb 4th please. The next Club trial will be held on Sunday 12th February – please check the Website nearer the time for the full details.

Golden Anniversary Trial

The 2017 Wight Two Day (Golden Anniversary) Trial is also fast approaching – we are asking for volunteers to observe the sections, Sat April 22nd and Sun April 23rd, please get in touch if you can help. Special commemorative engraved glasses and enamel badges will be presented to all observers.

Image: © Viki Taylor