Riders take on ninth round of trials championships

The Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club held the ninth round of the 2018 trials Championship at Bembridge Down, courtesy of Mr Rob Taylor. The Club would like to thank the Taylor family for welcoming us back to this excellent trials venue.

We would also like to thank Club Photographer; Viki Taylor for her skillful use of the camera and to all eight Observers – superb effort people. Andy Scott-Jackson and Stuart Gummer set eight brilliant sections, which delivered the riders with a testing but enjoyable challenge.

Brilliant spectating

George Gosden completed the trial with the lowest total of the day – a miserly seven dropped marks on the Elite course providing some brilliant spectating for all to see.

James Stay (pictured above) cemented his 2018 Expert class campaign with another win, although he had to dig deep. Second spot went to Rory Stephens, who unfortunately took a heavy tumble, spectacularly crashing out at the difficult seventh section, on lap three – which put pay to his challenge for the win.

Championship favourite

Meanwhile the Intermediate class was won by Championship favourite; Shaun Harris (pictured below). Harris finished ten marks ahead of his nearest rival, Jos Wright.

Course setter, Andy Scott-Jackson just about held his nerve to take the third place. Alan Gosden and Stuart Gummer were tied, Gosden was awarded the fourth spot notching up eight cleans to Gummers seven.

Clubmans

Another tie break decided the Clubman class – this time it was Phil Chase who took the honours from Paul Kent in second.

These two were tied on marks lost, and scored seven cleans each – Chase notched up eight ones to Kent’s six – excellent effort by both riders.

Novice riders

The Novice class proved to be another very close contest ending with a third consecutive win for Scout Gregory. Scout just about held on to finish two marks ahead of a spirited performance from Rob Baker with Simon Watmough in third.

Nick Symes was the only Twin Shock rider in action but despite the lack of competition he posted a very competitive total of just sixteen marks.

Joe Taylor won the Adult Beginners, eight marks ahead of Gary Jones in second.

Youth riders

The Youth Novice class was won by 2018 Champion elect, Alfie Haydon (pictured below). Alfie finished with a total of forty-seven, a good score on today’s tougher sections.

Dan Locke grabbed his first points in the Youth Novice’s after moving up from the Youth Beginners in preparation for his 2019 campaign. Predictably he finished with a large total but there is no doubt he will very soon improve on what was a top effort.

Josh Morris earned himself the maximum ten Championship points on offer today in the Youth Beginner class – Very well done to all three youth riders.

The full results are available from the Club Website

Next meet

The Club next meet on Sunday October 21st for the Ted Phillips Cup. Please keep an eye on the Club website where you will find all the details once they have been finalised.

British Solo Trials championships

The Club would like to congratulate Club member; Chris Stay, and the team behind him, on a superb second place finish at the recent British Solo Trials championships, The Hafren Trial, Mid Wales.

This fantastic result leaves Chris in fifth place overall (Expert class) with two rounds to go. We wish him all the very best at the final two rounds where he has a very real chance of a Championship podium place.