Riders take on Shorwell Chalk Pit for the Spring Cup

Wayne shares this latest from the Isle of Wight MCC. Ed

The third round of the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club’s 2017 Winter Championship was held at Shorwell Chalk Pit, courtesy of Mr Ralph Cook, on Sunday 12th February.

The Club would like to thank Ralph for welcoming us back to what is a brilliant trials venue. Thanks also to Mark Coombes, who once again gave up his time to set the trial. Mark even managed to develop some new ground, presenting the riders with eight excellent sections – brilliant effort Mark. Very many thanks also to Viki Taylor who braved the bitterly cold conditions to capture the day’s events with her camera.

New members

We would like to welcome two new members, Martin Moore and young Tobin Taylor. Martin finished his first trial with a win in the Sportsman class whilst Tobin, who is just eight years old, treated it as a practice session on his electric powered Osset machine.

We look forward to seeing them both at future events.

Battle for top honours

Just two Expert riders, Simon Newnham and Mark Coombes, battled for the top honours. Simon just about held on to take the win in this evenly matched contest.

Only three marks between them – good effort by both riders.

Intermediate class

The well-contested Intermediate group of riders proved to be another close affair. Rory Stephens (below) emerged the winner from Andy Scott-Jackson in second.

Mike Taylor finished in third, by the narrowest of margins, from Stuart Gummer in fourth.

Scott Milton returned to trials this time on a twin shock machine. Scott was the lone rider in the Clubman class but never the less put in a confident performance recording the lowest total for the day dropping just five marks.

Ben Brodie (below) also rode very well in the Novice class to take the win from the improving Phil Chase in second. Keith Jacobs finished in third spot, once again just a single mark between these two.

Paul Kent suffered a few mechanical problems but managed to complete the trial to finish in fourth place. British Bike rider John Townsend must be pleased with his performance, John’s bike has been dogged with reliability problems recently, but the Triumph behaved itself and helped John collect his ten Championship points.

Steve Chase rode unopposed in the Adult Beginner class and earned himself another win – The beginner’s course was made up of just seven sections – section eight, a steep winding climb was judged to be too difficult for this group of riders.

Youth riders

The Youth classes were headed up by Jos Wright (below) and Harvey Grieve in the Youth Expert class. Jos proved to be the clear winner whilst Harvey is improving well having recently moved up from the Novice course.

Brendon Penn rode a blinder in the Youth Novice class, despite riding unopposed, he finished the day with the second lowest total of only ten. Meanwhile things were very close between Harrison Crickmore (below) and Alfie Haydon who finished first and second respectively in the Youth Beginner’s with just three marks separating the two.

Alfie did well to even finish after a spectacular crash, hurting his knee, on the tricky section three. Joe Taylor continues to improve and posted a good third place finish for a valuable five Championship points – excellent effort by all these youth riders.

Next meet

The Club next meet on Saturday evening for the annual Awards evening. The next Club trial will take place on Sunday 5th March.

Please keep an eye on the Club Website where the full details will appear nearer the time.

50th Golden Anniversary Wight Two Day Trial

Entries for this year’s 50th Golden Anniversary Wight Two Day Trial, 22nd and 23rd April are steadily coming in with confirmed riders from Australia, Northern Ireland, Lancashire, Yorkshire and Counties a bit closer to home.

If you plan to take part please send your entries in sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Image: © Viki Taylor