Riders take on the ‘Suncream & Wellies’ annual trials

Wayne shares this latest report on behalf of Vectis Isle Pioneers Mcc. Ed

The VIPmcc’s annual ‘Suncream & Wellies’ Two-Day Trial was held at Nodewell Farm, Totland, on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August. The Club would like to thank the Morgan Family for allowing us the use of the land – which is very much appreciated.

On behalf of everyone, I would like to thank the Jacobs Family – for providing us all with a fantastic weekend of trials, camping and no less than three amazing party nights. Special thanks to Christine for the results and for all the associated ‘legal stuff’.

Richard Crickmore has absolutely cemented himself as the Club’s Head Chef – with his excellent cooking skills. Richard was also the resident DJ throughout the whole weekend – top job Richard.

The weather proved to be fantastic too – with unbroken sunshine and record breaking, Bank Holiday weekend temperatures, there proved to be no need for any Wellies, only the Sun Cream required.

Starting with the party

The weekend kicked off on the Friday evening with a bit of a party! Saturday morning signalled the start of the trial – four laps of twelve sections awaited the riders.

Later, on the Saturday evening, the Club held its Award presentations for the 2016 season. Congratulations to all those award winners – the celebrations went on well into the early hours of Sunday morning!

Sunday trials

Sunday’s trial required the riders to do another four laps of the same twelve sections, this time the start and end gates were reversed, meaning riders had to tackle the sections in the opposite direction.

That equates to ninety-six sections over the two days! As far as the Championship was concerned, both days were treated as separate rounds – with a potential twenty points up for grabs, if riders finish first in their respective class, on both days.

After the main event had concluded, the Club ran a bicycle trial for the Youth riders, using some of the existing sections.

Adult Classes

There were two Adult Beginners taking part this weekend. Joe Taylor and Phil Silvester; battled it out for the honours. Joe managed to emerge in first place on each day. He proved to be the clear winner on the Saturday with a seventeen-mark advantage. Things were much closer on the Sunday with only three marks between them.

There was also a guest rider taking part in his first ever trial. Martin White tackled the ‘E’ route on the Sunday and finished with a very respectable total of twenty-three marks. Martin seemed to thoroughly enjoy the experience, I have heard he may well be signing up as a full member in the very near future.

Other classes

John Townsend (pictured below) was the only rider taking part in the British Bike class but despite the lack of opposition, he posted good scores on each day to gain the maximum twenty Championship points.

Howard Jacobs (pictured below) took complete command of the Twin Shock class, completing both days trialling with the lowest Two Day total of only twelve marks.

Club President, Calvin Wright was forced to settle for second place on both days. He did however have a much better ride on the Sunday following an extended rest the previous evening. As a result, Calvin found himself cable tied to his chair on the Sunday evening – he was however released in the early hours of the Monday morning!

Novice and intermediate

Wayne Brodie took the honours on day one in the Novice class from the improving Phil Chase in second with a rare appearance from Graham Bayton who finished in third place.

However, on day two it was Phil that battled hard for the win – Wayne being forced into second. Both riders ended the weekend with seventeen Championship points each.

The Intermediate class was won by Ross Haydon. Ross was the sole Inter rider on the Saturday but never the less he posted a very competitive total of just ten marks. Shaun Harris joined Ross on the Sunday but despite a determined effort from him it was Ross that once again took the spoils.

Go West

The Expert class proved to be completely dominated by Jim West. Jim finished first on both days for his twenty Championship points. Adam Brodie, who has recently returned to trials riding, made the jump from the Clubman class into the Experts – he did very well to take second on the Saturday with Shaun Harris forced into third place.

Day two proved to be a much closer contest for the top honours – Jim found himself being pushed right to the end by an inspired ride from James Stay, just seven marks between them. Adam was more than happy with his second day performance to finish in third spot.

Youth Classes

Just four Youth riders took part over the weekend, headed up on the Saturday by Jos Wright in the Youth Expert class. Jos finished the Saturday with a very respectable total for the maximum ten Championship marks.

Jos did start on the Expert route on the Sunday but after attempting the tough section three, on the first lap, his rear brake pedal snapped clean off! Jos, determined to carry on – was forced to drop down to the Youth Easy (Novice) class where despite not having a back brake, he finished with an amazing clear round.

Up for a challenge

Young Alfie Haydon (pictured at top) chose to compete in the Youth Easy class over the weekend, this is only his second attempt at the more difficult route. Alfie finished in first on day one with a total of twenty-five and second on day two with twenty-seven. Alfie should be very pleased with his efforts.

Kyle Jacobs took the maximum points, on both days, in the Youth Over 80cc Class. Despite the hot riding conditions Kyle’s score improved markedly on the Sunday.

Best performance of weekend

The best performance of the weekend undoubtedly came from Harrison Crickmore – in the Youth Under 80cc class. Harrison finished with the second lowest total of the weekend with just fifteen dropped marks.

What makes Harrison’s achievement amazing is that he only came out of hospital on the Monday before the trial after suffering from meningitis. My hat is off to you, young man – sterling effort!

Finally, a very big thank you to all of those that took part in what was a fantastic weekend.

Next meet

The Club next meet on Sunday 17th September – the venue is to be confirmed soon and will be available from the Club Website nearer the time.

Image: © Christine Jacobs