Riders take on winter trials championship

The sixth round of the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club’s 2017 Winter trials Championship was held at Newbarn Farm, Calbourne, on Sunday 2nd April.

The Club would like to thank Chris Spence for welcoming us back to what is a great trials venue. We would also like to thank the course setter, Andy Ryall, assisted by Stewart Freeman for eight brilliant sections, Viki Taylor for her great camera work, the Observers and to all those that helped to clear up afterwards – very much appreciated.

Battling it out for top honours

Four Expert riders battled it out for the top honours in the sun soaked Newbarn venue. In his first outing this year, Will West (main picture) took the win with a perfect performance, cementing his Club Expert Champion status.

Jim West, also returning after a seven month break secured second place with a total of thirteen from Simon Newnham in third – these two were separated by just one mark – some very good riding by all three.

Ben Read (below), as steady as ever, put in a confident performance and proved to be the clear winner in the well contested Intermediate group of riders, finishing with a total of just nine marks.

Alan Gosden must be pleased with his effort, earning himself a good second place finish. Stuart Gummer and Malcolm Hawkins scores were tied on twenty-eight, Stuart was awarded third spot finishing with nineteen cleans to Malcolm’s seventeen.

Novice class

Another well contested class involved the Novice riders and was won by John Coombes (below) with a total of nineteen. Ben Brodie kept his concentration to secure second spot finishing ahead of the improving and friendly rival, Keith Jacobs in third – It won’t be too long before Keith earns his first Novice class win. Scott Milton was the only Clubman class rider this afternoon, he never the less posted a very competitive score for his ten Championship points.

Another lone rider, Stewart Freeman (Twin Shock class) had a really good first two laps but following a heavy landing on the rocks at section eight, Stewart injured an arm and a leg, he was forced to retire – although because he had completed over half the trial he was still awarded his Championship points.

Youth classes

Harvey Grieve led the Youth riders in the Youth Expert class – Harvey’s score doesn’t do him any justice – his bike let him down for most of the trial, despite the frustrating problems he kept going determined to finish the trial – very good effort Harvey.

Meanwhile in the Youth Beginner class Harrison Crickmore has overcome some recent, annoying fuel starvation problems with his Beta to take a clear win from Joe Taylor in second. Joe’s confidence is steadily increasing with every outing – very well done lads, keep up the good work.

Next Club trial

This trial concludes the first half of the 2017 Winter Series Championship, the next Club trial will see the start of the Pat Death Summer Series on Sunday 21st May, please keep an eye on the Club Website nearer the time for the full details.

50th Golden Anniversary

The next event however is the 50th Golden Anniversary Wight Two Day (open) Trial – 22nd and 23rd April. We have had an amazing response – there are to date 124 confirmed entries.

The entry window is now less than two weeks from closing – if you are planning on taking part and to avoid disappointment, you have until Friday 14th April to get your paperwork sent in. We will not be accepting any late entries after this date!

All the details are available from the Club’s Website just click on the ‘forms’ section.

