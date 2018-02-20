Riders travel to Thruxton for first race of the season

Jack shares this latest report from the Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed

On 18th February, three of our riders traveled to Thruxton for the first race of their season, Dave, James (below) and Andy raced in a large field of around 75 riders. The race started off at a fast pace and with a fair few inexperienced riders in the field they had to keep there wits about them.

Early on Andy was nearly taken out but managed to avoid being taken down. They all settled into the race and were placing really well in the front pack, with a lap to go a rider forced himself between Andy, James and Dave which led to James and Dave being forced off the track and involved in a pile up just as the sprint was starting to heat up.

Unfortunately, Andy couldn’t bridge the gap that was left and finished just out of the points.

Thanks go out to Wightlink Ferries for helping us get to the event and Wight Mountain for helping to prepare the bikes.