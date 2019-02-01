RIP Anthony Churchill, yachtsman, magazine publisher, author and music lover

Ventnorians, and those connected to the world of sailing, as well as the music scene on the Isle of Wight, have expressed their sadness at the passing of Anthony Churchill earlier this month.

The former yachtsman, magazine publisher and author, died of a heart attack, aged 83, on 9th January 2019.

Our very first advertiser

Anthony Churchill was OnTheWight’s very first advertiser, back in the early VentnorBlog days.

Having worked in the world of publishing he’d recognised the importance of speaking to a trusting audience and took our very first paid-for feature for an event.

Ambassador for classical music

The founder of the Ventnor Piano Fund, Anthony was a great ambassador for classical music and responsible for organising a series of fundraising events over the last decade.

He was passionate about the need for a high quality grand piano for musicians on the south of the Island and was successful in his aim.

Ventnor Piano fund, whilst providing a grand piano to St Catherine’s church, also gave pianos to a local musician and a keyboard and piano lessons to the talented son of a single mum in Ventnor.

Keen yachtsman

More famously known for his involvement in the world of sailing, it was in 1969 that Anthony Churchill is reported to have conceived the idea for what became the Whitbread Round-the-World sailing race, in a pub with friend Guy Pearce.

He later famously navigated Ted Heath’s Morning Cloud to victory in the Sydney-Hobart Race and took part in a great many races in Cowes.

Island bound

Anthony left London and arrived on the Isle of Wight in 2003, saying he chose to live in Ventnor because the seas are either “splendidly rough or beautifully calm”.

He was heavily involved in many annual events in the town – such as Burn’s Night, where he was sadly missed this year – and just a few years ago published a book about Winston Churchill’s connections to the Isle of Wight.

Last respects

For those who wish to pay their last respects, Anthony’s funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Cowes on Friday 8th February at 12 noon.

A full obituary for Anthony Churchill can be read on The Times Website.

Image: © Jo Macaulay