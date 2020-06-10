RIP Harry Rees – Isle of Wight ambassador for decades passes away suddenly

News OnTheWight were saddened to hear of the death of former deputy leader of the Isle of Wight council, Harry Rees.

Harry, aged 86, passed away suddenly on 13th May. Close family members attended a service yesterday (Tuesday) at the Isle of Wight Crematorium.

Fantastic ambassador for the Island

Having spent many decades working for the benefit of the Isle of Wight, Harry was a fantastic ambassador for the Island, both in terms of tourism, but also through his work with the European Union and the Local Government Association.

During his lifetime Harry managed to fit in being:

Shanklin town councillor for 30 years

Isle of Wight councillor – including being Deputy Leader

Director of the IW Economic Development Board

Director of IW Tourism

Director of The Riverside Centre

Vice-chair of IW Community Health Council

IWC representative to the South East England Regional Assembly (SEERA)

Member of planning executive committee

Vice-chair of the Joint European Committee (South East England Development Agency/SEERA)

Director of Tourism South East by SEERA

IWC representative to the Conference of Peripheral and Maritime Regions (CPMR)

President and UK vice-president of the EU Islands Commission

Deputy chair of the European and International Panel (Local Government Association)

Director of the Local Government Information Bureau (Local Government Association)

Government Office South East representative on the South East England’s Rural Affairs Forum

Harry was married to fellow Isle of Wight councillor, Shirley Smart, who he married in 2015 and up until 2019 ran Paddington’s Toys and Models in Ventnor with.

He also leaves behind his sister, two daughters, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Our condolences

Our sincerest thoughts are with Harry’s family, friends and former colleagues.

