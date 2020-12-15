Rise in the number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits

See within for the number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits or Universal Credit in the last month, broken down between sex and age groups

Job Centre Plus sign

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 5,140 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during November 2020 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures.

That’s a rise of 295 since October 2020, when there were 4,845  claimants, and a rise of 2,885 from November 2019 (2,255 JSA claimants).

Breakdown of claimants
Of those claiming in November 2020,

  • 3,095 were male
  • 2.045 were female
  • 10 were 16-17
  • 1,035 were aged 18 To 24
  • (595 were aged 18 To 21)
  • 2,655 were aged 25 To 49
  • 1,435 were aged 50+

That means 6.5% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 1.3% more than the rest of the South East (5.2), and 0.2% more than the whole of the UK (6.3%).

Image: dragontomato under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 15th December, 2020 7:24am

By

