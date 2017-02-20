River rescue for drink driver

Emergency services rushed to the rescue of this drink driver who careered through the railings and into the river on Friday evening.

car in medina

Emergency services had a lot to deal with over the weekend including a river rescue.

A drink driver careered off the road and ended up in the River Medina on Coppins Bridge, Newport.

Police confirmed they arrested and charged a 29 year old woman after she provided a positive sample of breath, following the crash on Friday night.

