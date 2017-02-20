River rescue for drink driver

Emergency services had a lot to deal with over the weekend including a river rescue.
A drink driver careered off the road and ended up in the River Medina on Coppins Bridge, Newport.
Police confirmed they arrested and charged a 29 year old woman after she provided a positive sample of breath, following the crash on Friday night.
Monday, 20th February, 2017 8:13am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f1k
Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Police
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓