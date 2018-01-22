RNLI and Independent lifeboats descend on Cowes for annual get together

George shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

Eight lifeboats, both RNLI and independent, descended on Cowes from all parts of the Solent area on Saturday for an annual get together.

As the bright orange craft assembled in the Royal Yacht Squadron marina they brought some cheerful contrast to a grey and rainy day.

Cowes Lifeboat Operations Manager, Mark Southwell, said that irrespective of how Solent lifeboats were funded, crewed and supported, they all did the same job and needed to know one another on a personal level.

Three stations did not send their boat or representatives as this would restrict their ability to respond to a possible emergency.

“It’s a reminder to all of us all that no matter how much importance we place on being good neighbours to one another – operational availability is everything the public expect of us.”

The chef at Cowes’ Globe Sports Lounge, just a stone’s throw from the RYS marina, excelled himself by producing 85 delicious meals for the lifeboat crews and officers.

Mark added,

“We look forward to next year’s gathering, which is already being planned.”

Image: © Nick Edwards