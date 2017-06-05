RNLI free ‘anchored’ yacht from unmarked lobster pot

During Gaffers the Hong Kong Star fouled its propeller on unmarked lobster pot gear and needed assistance from the RNLI.

Cowes RNLI

Richard shares this latest news from Yarmouth RNLI. Ed

The Yarmouth RNLI all weather lifeboat ‘The Eric and Susan Hiscock’ had to leave the Gaffers’ Festival celebrations to assist the yacht Hong Kong Star which had fouled its propeller on unmarked lobster pot gear.

The yacht had sailed over the fishing gear off Brook Ledge on the south side of the Isle of Wight and was unable to get free without assistance. The lifeboat crew deployed their small Y boat and cut the yacht free. She was then able to continue on her way.

This type of emergency is all too common and lends weight to the current campaign to have fishing gear properly marked. A vessel unable to move is both a danger to themselves and to other shipping.

Image: © Nick Edwards

