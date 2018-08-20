RNLI rescue after shipping lane break down

The speedboat lost power in a Solent shipping lane, being used by several cruise liners outward bound on Sundays from Southampton.

Lifeboat and Aurora 19Aug18

George shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

The need to reach a speed boat which had broken down in a Solent shipping lane, being used by several cruise liners outward bound on Sundays from Southampton, became a top priority for Cowes RNLI lifeboat last night (Sunday).

The speed boat, Hard Rider, with three men aboard, had lost power and was drifting near West Bramble Buoy. The lifeboat launched at 6.35pm and eventually towed the speed boat to Calshot.

Speed boat regained power
One of Hard Rider’s crew members was then taken up Southampton Water by the lifeboat to Hythe where the speed boat had been launched. Fortunately, as this operation got underway the speed boat regained its power and duly followed the lifeboat up to Hythe without further incident.

The lifeboat returned to station at 7.46pm.

Image: © Nick Edwards – Cowes lifeboat on its way to locate the speed boat, just as the P&O cruise liner Aurora emerges from Southampton Water

Monday, 20th August, 2018 7:19am

