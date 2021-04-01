RNLI rescue poorly teenager from secluded beach

Cowes RNLI sped to the secluded beach to help the teenager with cystic fibrosis who became ill

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Side of lifeboat with sunset in the distance

Cowes RNLI lifeboat was launched late last (Wednesday) night to go to the aid of a 16-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis who became ill on a secluded beach at Gurnard.

After being helped on to the lifeboat she was brought to Trinity Landing where an ambulance was waiting on The Parade to take her to hospital.

The lifeboat launched at 11.20 pm and returned to station just after midnight.

News shared by George on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

Image: © RNLI/Andy Miles

Thursday, 1st April, 2021 7:40am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2olK

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Gurnard, Isle of Wight News, RNLI

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*