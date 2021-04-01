RNLI rescue poorly teenager from secluded beach

Cowes RNLI lifeboat was launched late last (Wednesday) night to go to the aid of a 16-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis who became ill on a secluded beach at Gurnard.

After being helped on to the lifeboat she was brought to Trinity Landing where an ambulance was waiting on The Parade to take her to hospital.

The lifeboat launched at 11.20 pm and returned to station just after midnight.

News shared by George on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

Image: © RNLI/Andy Miles