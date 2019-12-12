General Election 2019: Find out where and when to vote on the Isle of Wight

Road closed due to burst water main

The road is closed to allow Southern Water to repair the burst water main. Watch out for the diversion

road closed sign

Church Street, Ventnor is closed to traffic at the moment due to a burst water main.

The closure is from its junction with Pier Street, for a distance of 36 metres in a westerly direction.

Southern Water are carrying out repairs to burst water main.

The diversion will affect Alpine Road, Zig Zag Road, Castle Road, Gills Cliff Road, Ocean View Road, Mitchell Avenue, Spring Hill.

Map of road closure

Thursday, 12th December, 2019 9:29am

