Road closed due to burst water main

Church Street, Ventnor is closed to traffic at the moment due to a burst water main.
The closure is from its junction with Pier Street, for a distance of 36 metres in a westerly direction.
Southern Water are carrying out repairs to burst water main.
The diversion will affect Alpine Road, Zig Zag Road, Castle Road, Gills Cliff Road, Ocean View Road, Mitchell Avenue, Spring Hill.
Thursday, 12th December, 2019 9:29am
By Sally Perry
