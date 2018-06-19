Road closed due to fallen tree

Island Roads have issued a road closure notice for Sandy Lane from its junction with Whitcombe Road to its junction with Marvel Lane (a distance of 1031 metres).
The reason for closure is due to a fallen tree in the carriageway.
The diversion will affect New Road, Highwood Lane and Blackwater Hollow.
Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 19th June, 2018 9:08am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l0q
Filed under: Blackwater, Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓