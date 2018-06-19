Road closed due to fallen tree

The road will be closed until the fallen tree has been removed.

road ahead closed

Island Roads have issued a road closure notice for Sandy Lane from its junction with Whitcombe Road to its junction with Marvel Lane (a distance of 1031 metres).

The reason for closure is due to a fallen tree in the carriageway.

The diversion will affect New Road, Highwood Lane and Blackwater Hollow.

sandy lane road closed

Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 19th June, 2018 9:08am

