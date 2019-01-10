Road closed in Bembridge for emergency gas repairs

Island Roads have closed a section of Steyne Road, Bembridge.
The road is closed from its junction with Preston Road, to its junction with Oakside Gardens, for a distance of 157 metres for emergency repairs by the Southern Gas Network.
Diversion
The diversion will affect Mill Road, High Street, Church Road, Sherbourne Street and Foreland Road.
Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 10th January, 2019 12:24pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m4r
Filed under: Bembridge, Island-wide, Roads, Top story
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓