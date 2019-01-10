Isle of Wight Pride 2019: Get involved to help make this the event a success

If you have some time to spare and would like to be involved with something exciting and worthwhile this year, get in touch with the Isle of Wight team to see how you can help.

Will shares this latest on behalf of Isle of Wight Pride. Ed

If you feel you need a new, fun and rewarding challenge in the New Year; and have a few hours to spare, please consider volunteering with IW Pride.

Without volunteers, this popular and successful annual event would not be able to take place.

How you can help
There are many and varied roles available – some working throughout the year at different events we attend across the Island, ie, Riverfest, IW Festival, Hullabaloo etc, to name but a few.

There are also various fundraising events and of course, the main event itself on 20th July 2019.

Find out more
If you would like to become a valued member of Team Pride, please get in touch via their Website or Facebook Page.

