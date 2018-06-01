Arrest following earlier road traffic incident (updated)

A diversion is in place following a road traffic incident that took place outside the House of Chilli this morning.

police road closed

The road between Apse Heath and the Fighting Cocks crossroads has been closed following a road traffic incident this morning.

A car and motorcyclist collided on the road (by the House of Chilli), resulting in police closing Arreton Street between its junction with Winford Road and Bathingbourne Lane.

Police were called at 9.52am to reports of a collision on the A3056 at Branstone, near Holliers Farm. An Audi TT and a motorcycle were involved.

The motorcyclist has been taken to St Mary’s hospital for treatment.

Police have arrested a person at the scene in connection with the collision.

Diversion
A diversion is in place and will affect Hale Common, Bathingbourne Lane, Lessland Lane, Shanklin Road, Whiteley Bank, Canteen Road and Princelett Shute.

Arreton Street

Our thoughts are with those involved in the incident.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 1st June, 2018 12:32pm

By

