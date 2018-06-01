Isle of Wight charities receive £90,000 from the Freemasons

Isle of Wight charities received donations of more than £90,000 which were donated by the Freemasons at a special celebration evening.

The Lord Lieutenant of the Island, Major General Martin White, attended the event with other dignitaries along with Mike Wilks, the Provincial Grand Master of the Masons.

Raised by Island lodges

The 17 Island lodges raised the total of which £72,500 was distributed during the event in Ryde amongst more than 30 charities.

Each charity was able to give a short talk on the work they do within the community and all were very grateful for the donations.

Mike Wilks said,

“The Isle of Wight lodges have again shown their commitment to their community by supporting so many charities. “The amount raised is evidence of that and it was moving to hear from the representatives about the important work they all do. “All the money was raised from our own members and it’s clear how well the donations will be used.”

The charity representatives were shown around the masonic hall and enjoyed a buffet afterwards.

Image: Mike Wilks, centre, with other dignitaries, masons and charity representatives

Report by Ed Baker on behalf of Freemasons in Hampshire and Isle of Wight. Ed