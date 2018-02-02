Road rage in Wootton: Police appeal for witnesses

Following the collision the male driver was aggressive and abusive to the female driver and he then drove off. Police are seeking witnesses to the incident.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

Emergency call:

The police share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident which took place on the Isle of Wight.

At around 6pm on Tuesday 30 January, a silver Vauxhall Omega and a blue BMW collided near the temporary traffic lights on Lushington Hill, Wootton.

It was reported that the man driving the Vauxhall got out of his car and became very aggressive, shouting abuse at the BMW driver – a woman in her 20s – which made her feel threatened and intimidated.

He then got back into his car and drove off. No-one was injured in the collision.

Did you see the incident?
Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, but in particular anyone with dashcam footage of the incident so we can establish the exact circumstances.

PC Stu D’Costa said:

“This incident took place during a busy time of the evening, and it would have been witnessed by other drivers who had to stop as a result of the collision.

“Did you see what happened? Do you have a dashcam which captured the incident? Please contact us if you have any information to assist.”

Get in touch
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180039856, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 2nd February, 2018 12:07pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g12

Filed under: Isle of Wight News, Police, Top story, Wootton

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Road rage in Wootton: Police appeal for witnesses"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
jeffers06
There won’t be to many Vauxhall Omegas on the IOW,so the man concerned should be found fairly quickly. But on another point, have other people noticed how angry so many drivers seem to be on the road nowadays? Maybe I’m getting a bit over sensitive at my age (62) but really why does it seem so many people are so wound up and driving around in their… Read more »
Vote Up11-3Vote Down
2, February 2018 1:31 pm
electrickery

Could it be anything to do with the countless obstructions and diversions (usually very poorly marked, even to the extent of different diversions sign-posted to intersect each other!), not to mention the somnolent and phone-poking drivers which seem to prevail over here?

Vote Up4-3Vote Down
2, February 2018 3:06 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*