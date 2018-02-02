Road rage in Wootton: Police appeal for witnesses

The police share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident which took place on the Isle of Wight.

At around 6pm on Tuesday 30 January, a silver Vauxhall Omega and a blue BMW collided near the temporary traffic lights on Lushington Hill, Wootton.

It was reported that the man driving the Vauxhall got out of his car and became very aggressive, shouting abuse at the BMW driver – a woman in her 20s – which made her feel threatened and intimidated.

He then got back into his car and drove off. No-one was injured in the collision.

Did you see the incident?

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, but in particular anyone with dashcam footage of the incident so we can establish the exact circumstances.

PC Stu D’Costa said:

“This incident took place during a busy time of the evening, and it would have been witnessed by other drivers who had to stop as a result of the collision. “Did you see what happened? Do you have a dashcam which captured the incident? Please contact us if you have any information to assist.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180039856, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0