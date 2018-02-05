Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

Last week, the ‘Wightlink’ Wizards added Rob Watts to their Southern Development League squad and today comes news that his younger brother Chris (pictured) will also be in the line up.

Chris, who is 27 and lives in Kent, said,

“I am delighted to be racing for the ‘Wightlink’ Wizards this year in the SDL. It is exactly where I wanted to be. I have attended many of the My First Skid training nights and every one of them was an absolute buzz. “Meeting Barry, Martin and everyone involved with speedway on the island gave me a great insight into all the effort that goes on there and hearing the news that they would be entering a team into the SDL, I instantly knew this was something I wanted to be a part of. “Progression is infectious on the Island, which suits me perfectly as I am always striving to improve on my racing. I am very grateful for the opportunity to be racing with the Wizards and I’m looking forward to the season starting.”

‘Wightlink’ Wizards Co-Promoter, Barry Bishop, said,

“It brilliant to have Chris in the 2018 squad. He has speedway and grasstrack experience and the SDL is just right for him now. “Entering into the SDL he will further improve his racing while representing the Wizards and the Isle of Wight. We cannot wait for the season to start.”

