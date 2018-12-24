Rockin’ Robin: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

For Christmas week we’ve chosen this wintry shot of a Robin Redbreast as our Picture of the Week.

Robin redbreast on a tree branch

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (currently over 33,500 individual shots) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

It’s been a while since our last selection, so there are loads of great shots to look through if you haven’t visited the Pool for a while.

We love this beautiful shot of a Robin on a crisp winter’s day. Captured and shared in our Flickr Pool by n80426.

Be sure to check out n80426’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © n80426

Monday, 24th December, 2018 5:17pm

