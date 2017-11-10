Round the Isle of Wight challenge for Dementia UK this weekend

If you’re out and about on the Isle of Wight this weekend, keep an eye out for these three women who are taking part in a charity walk around the Island.

Vicki Raybould, Karen Hall and Alison Burdett are taking on the challenge to raise money and awareness for Dementia UK – a charity that helps those affected by the devastating illness.

On foot and mobility scooter

Both Vicki and Karen will be on foot covering the 70 miles of coastal paths, whilst Alison, due to the debilitating disease, Fibromyalgia, will be using her mobility scooter inland and meeting the others at each coastal check point.

They plan to complete the challenge of covering all coastal paths in 24 hours.

Show your support

The women will be carrying charity tins and a bucket for donations, so if you’re able to, please give generously.

If you don’t see the group over the weekend, you can donate via their Virgin Money Giving account.

Find out more about the charity by visiting the Dementia UK Website.

Best of luck ladies!