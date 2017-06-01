Royal Isle of Wight County Show returns later this month

Taking place on Sunday 25th June 2017, the 118th Royal Isle of Wight County Show will be bigger and better, celebrating the best of the Isle of Wight.

From farm animals and machinery, to local food, fine art and artisan crafts, this is a true showcase for the very finest that the Isle of Wight has to offer.

New: Garden & Outdoor Living Area

In addition, a new Garden & Outdoor Living Area brings a new dimension to the Show. Exhibition Gardens give local businesses and charities the opportunity to showcase their skills and inspire us all with ideas to take away and recreate at home.

The Gardening & Outdoor Living Area will also house the new, County Show Theatre space, which will host the Show’s ‘Gardeners Question Time’ and throughout the day a timetable of fascinating seminars, demonstrations and workshops.

‘Come and have a go’

The theme of ‘Come and have a go’ continues throughout the Show. This is your chance to get up close with livestock, taste local food in the Food Pavilion, try a whole range of craft activities and even attempt a pig agility course.

Don’t forget that dogs are welcome and all dogs can take part in the Fun Dog Show.

Island Arts and Makers’ Market

Other new areas this year include the Island Arts Marquee, celebrating the work of local artists inspired by the beauty of the Isle of Wight.

The Makers’ Market, run by the team behind the successful ‘I Love Wight’ markets, will be showcasing the best of local artisan crafts and produce.

Lots to see

The Main Ring hosts attractions all day, including falconry and gun dog displays, the Hunter Championship and the Parade of Hounds.

New this year we are pleased to welcome Isle of Wight Speedway who will be giving a demonstration, as well as welcoming back the IW Pony Club and Riding for the Disabled to showcase their activities.

The speed carvers will produce works of art with their chainsaws which will be auctioned at the end of the day. The final event in the Main Ring is the Grand Parade, where all the winners will be shown off and trophies awarded.

Book tickets now

Under 16s are free to enter this family event, and advance tickets are available at a discounted rate through The Price is Wight.

For more information about the Show please contact riwas@naturalenterprise.co.uk or call 0845 226 9098, or visit our Website.

The 2017 show takes place on Sunday 25 June from 9am to 5pm at the Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society Show Ground, Northwood PO30 5TP

Our thanks to Isle of Wight County Show for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Images: © Sarah Souter and Amber McDonald