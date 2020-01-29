Ru Paul’s Drag Race finalist crosses the Solent for Isle of Wight Pride event this weekend

Simon Ledger and Joey Scott have managed to temp a finalist of Ru Paul’s UK Drag Race to perform on the Isle of Wight this coming weekend (Saturday 1st Feb).
What promises to be a fabulous event in Shanklin (at Lower Hyde from 7.30pm-1am) aims to raise awareness and funds for both Isle of Wight Pride and Suicide Prevention.
Dazzling line-up
Drag Race finalist Baga Chipz will be performing alongside comedian Jacqui Swallows, drag queen B*tch, popular drag DJ Izzy Hard, fantastic female duo Diva-Licious Duo and Lady Gaga tribute Liss Jones.
Book now
There’s a choice of either standard tickets (£20) or Meet and Greet Tickets (£30).
The Meet and Greet tickets, which guarantee you meeting Baga Chipz are only available from Lower Hyde reception.
Other tickets available from:
- Lower Hyde Holiday Park – Shanklin
- Computer Plus – Newport
- Leather and Suede – Ryde
- L.A. Glamour Hair – Shanklin
- Beau Belles – Shanklin
- Ritchies Diner – Lake
To stay up to date and for more info follow the Facebook event page.
Image: © Baga Chipz
Wednesday, 29th January, 2020 3:17pm
By Sally Perry
