Ru Paul’s Drag Race finalist crosses the Solent for Isle of Wight Pride event this weekend

Simon Ledger and Joey Scott have managed to temp a finalist of Ru Paul’s UK Drag Race to perform on the Isle of Wight this coming weekend (Saturday 1st Feb).

What promises to be a fabulous event in Shanklin (at Lower Hyde from 7.30pm-1am) aims to raise awareness and funds for both Isle of Wight Pride and Suicide Prevention.

Dazzling line-up

Drag Race finalist Baga Chipz will be performing alongside comedian Jacqui Swallows, drag queen B*tch, popular drag DJ Izzy Hard, fantastic female duo Diva-Licious Duo and Lady Gaga tribute Liss Jones.

Book now

There’s a choice of either standard tickets (£20) or Meet and Greet Tickets (£30).

The Meet and Greet tickets, which guarantee you meeting Baga Chipz are only available from Lower Hyde reception.

Other tickets available from:

Lower Hyde Holiday Park – Shanklin

Computer Plus – Newport

Leather and Suede – Ryde

L.A. Glamour Hair – Shanklin

Beau Belles – Shanklin

Ritchies Diner – Lake

To stay up to date and for more info follow the Facebook event page.

Image: © Baga Chipz