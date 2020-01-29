Ru Paul’s Drag Race finalist crosses the Solent for Isle of Wight Pride event this weekend

Get your tickets now for Saturday’s event which is raising awareness and funds for Isle of Wight Pride and Suicide Awareness

Baga Chipz Open for Business

Simon Ledger and Joey Scott have managed to temp a finalist of Ru Paul’s UK Drag Race to perform on the Isle of Wight this coming weekend (Saturday 1st Feb).

What promises to be a fabulous event in Shanklin (at Lower Hyde from 7.30pm-1am) aims to raise awareness and funds for both Isle of Wight Pride and Suicide Prevention.

Dazzling line-up
Drag Race finalist Baga Chipz will be performing alongside comedian Jacqui Swallows, drag queen B*tch, popular drag DJ Izzy Hard, fantastic female duo Diva-Licious Duo and Lady Gaga tribute Liss Jones.

Book now
There’s a choice of either standard tickets (£20) or Meet and Greet Tickets (£30).

The Meet and Greet tickets, which guarantee you meeting Baga Chipz are only available from Lower Hyde reception.

Other tickets available from:

  • Lower Hyde Holiday Park – Shanklin
  • Computer Plus – Newport
  • Leather and Suede – Ryde
  • L.A. Glamour Hair – Shanklin
  • Beau Belles – Shanklin
  • Ritchies Diner – Lake

To stay up to date and for more info follow the Facebook event page.

Image: © Baga Chipz

Wednesday, 29th January, 2020 3:17pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nra

Filed under: Comedy, Featured, Island-wide, Music, Shanklin, What's On

