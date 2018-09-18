Rugby: Defeat and triumph for Ventnor RFC

Ed shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Ventnor 1XV 13 – 22 Locks Heath 1XV

On a sunny September afternoon, Ventnor hosted Lockheath Pumas for the second league fixture of the season. Feeling confident going into the game, Ventnor made great early progress.

Momentum swung back and forth in the opening exchanges with strong carries off Edwards and Jones, among others. Unfortunately for Ventnor, the Pumas scored two tries to open up a 12-0 advantage.

Ventnor struck back with three points from the boot of Riches just before halftime.

Again Ventnor looked the better team throughout the early moment of the second half, with Pemberton and Gough making big inroads in the opposing team, both in attack and defence.

However, it was Pumas that struck first, scoring a try to take the score to 17-3. Ventnor, through relentless intent, scored through Lines’ quick tap penalty. However, Lockheaths scored a breakaway try to put the score at 22-8. Ventnor scored a late try by Paul Berry to put the score at at 22-13.

AJ Wells Man of the Match: Lewis Jones

Red Funnel Moment of the Match: Chris Hill

Ventnor Lions 2XV 35 – 33 Locks Heath 2XV

The Ventnor 2nd team, the Lions, hosted Locksheath Squirrels at Rew Valley on Saturday.

It was clear from the word go that Locksheath was a well drilled young side guided by two or three old hands as they opened the scoring from some elusive running from their backs. Ventnor soon answered with a try of their own with Jason Corney crashing over. From there it was a arm wrestle for the lead till the very end when Gavin Davies crashed through their back line to score leveling the scores.

Veteran full back Warren Riches, who celebrated his 50th birthday earlier in the week, added the conversion to win the game for Ventnor.

Man of the Match: Dan Noyes

Red Funnel Dick of the Day: Cory Turner

Tries by Jason Corney x2, Alan Fox, Jacobus Stemmet and Gavin Davies.

The 5 out of 5 conversions by Warren Riches.

