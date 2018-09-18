Rygby: Sandown and Shanklin defeat Heathens on the road

Sam shares this latest report on behalf of Sandown & Shanklin RFC. Ed

Fareham Heathens RFC 7 – 31 Sandown & Shanklin RFC

Sandown & Shanklin continued their winning start to the season with a 7 – 31 victory over Fareham Heathens on Saturday 15th September.

Three tries in the first half from Ben Shannon, Zak Chiverton, and Damian Seder set the tone, against the Heathens only score of the game, left a 7 – 17 halftime scoreline.

The second half opening up more allowed the Hurricanes to score a further two tries, one through Charles Little and another through man of the match Darren Carew.

Two more try-scoring opportunities were dropped over the line, by Charles Little and Damian Seder respectively.

The full match report can be found on the Sandown & Shanklin RFC Website.

