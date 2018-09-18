Rygby: Sandown and Shanklin defeat Heathens on the road

Sandown & Shanklin continued their winning start to the season with a 7 – 31 victory over Fareham Heathens on Saturday 15th September.

Damian Steal

Sam shares this latest report on behalf of Sandown & Shanklin RFC. Ed

Fareham Heathens RFC 7 – 31 Sandown & Shanklin RFC
Three tries in the first half from Ben Shannon, Zak Chiverton, and Damian Seder set the tone, against the Heathens only score of the game, left a 7 – 17 halftime scoreline.

Sam Carry

The second half opening up more allowed the Hurricanes to score a further two tries, one through Charles Little and another through man of the match Darren Carew.

Two more try-scoring opportunities were dropped over the line, by Charles Little and Damian Seder respectively.

The full match report can be found on the Sandown & Shanklin RFC Website.

