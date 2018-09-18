Isle of Wight Society for the Blind ‘Short Story writing competition’ returns

The Isle of Wight Society for the Blind’s annual short story competition is back for a third year.

Over £650 was raised at last year’s competition and in association with RC Bridgestock (patrons/authors) and Waterstones, this great writing competition will be running again.

Last year saw our very own columnist, Jonathan Dodd, win the prize for best short story in the adult category.

Have a celebrity read your story

If you fancy flexing your creative writing skills you have until Friday 9th November to get your entry in.

If your story captures the attention of the judges, it could be read out by one of four celebrities; Comedian and broadcaster, Jo Brand; Wave 105 presenter, Kate Weston, Jazz singer songwriter, Edana Minghella or actor, Melvyn Hayes.

How to enter

Entry fee to the competition is £5 for adults per story and £2 for children per story.

Download the entry form (PDF) or pick one up at Waterstones at 118 High Street, Sight for Wight at 137 Carisbrooke Road, or Dress for Less at 114 St James Street, all in Newport.

Entries must be returned to Waterstones by Friday 9th November.

The prize-giving takes place on Monday 17th December 2018 (7pm) at The Riverside Centre, The Quay, Newport.

What is Sight for Wight?

Sight for Wight (Isle of Wight Society for the Blind) is an independent local charity which depends on funding from legacies, fundraising and donations and the many people who devote their time to helping us.

The charity has existed since 1895 to provide specialist advice, social activities, audio library and the talking newspaper to Island residents who are blind or partially sighted, helping them to remain independent.

Image: Geek Calendar under CC BY 2.0

