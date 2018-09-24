Rugby: Five points to Ventnor 1st XV

Ed shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Ventnor 1st XV first win of the season has come in a form they did not want.

Unfortunately Winchester 2nd XV failed to travel to Watcombe Bottom, citing lack of available players despite fielding a 3rd XV elsewhere, handing Ventnor a Home Walkover Over (HWO).

The Island team now receive five league points, equivalent to a bonus point win.

Club Captain, Jake Babington, said,

“Obviously the aim of every weekend is to gain five points, but this is not how you want to achieve this. We are a young team building momentum and I hope that continues after a forced week’s rest. “We now turn our attentions to Romsey in our first away fixture of the season. They will be smarting after turning up undermanned to Isle of Wight this week, so we expect a challenge.”

Ventnor’s Chairman, Ed Blake, added,

“We were concerned when Hampshire proposed allowing the county’s ‘big teams’ second teams into the first’s league structure that situations like this would happen. We just hope it doesn’t become the norm.”

Fixtures

Ventnor 1st XV travel to Romsey 1st XV next weekend, whilst Ventnor 2nd XV are at home to Fordingbridge 2nd XV – kick off at 3pm at Watcombe.

