Rugby: Triumphant final game of season for Ventnor

Nolan shares this latest rugby news from Ventnor FRC. Ed

Ryde 27-30 Ventnor 2nd XV

In a hard fought game in the April sun Ventnor managed to win their final game of the season. Ryde put up a valiant effort and on another day probably would have won.

Ventnor turned up with a squad of young and old (some may say extremely old!) Englegardt senior, Babington Senior and Stallon equalling more than 150 years between them. The game started well for Ventnor with an early try for Andy Gough.

Ryde held firm

Ryde however are made of strong stuff and held firm after wave after wave of Ventnor attacks. Eventually Ryde did break through, with Knight scoring first and then from a loose pass from Marriott, True intercepted to score under the posts, half time 12-5.

Ventnor made some changes with Clarke coming on for Marriott having just scored a try and Skipper Richardson replacing Scott Gough.

Ventnor pressed and scored through Jacobus Stemmet. Ryde replied with Knight and Ventnor looked to be heading for a loss, but Andy Gough weaved his magic and Ventnor were ahead.

In the final throws of the game, True had a penalty in front of the posts and may regret stating,

“I ain’t drawing this game!”

His quick penalty and pass was deemed forward and that was that!

All the players from Ventnor are indebted to Skipper Grant Richardson who stepped in to take over as skipper and he has done a great job with the 2nd XV and his recruitment drive bodes well for next season.

Final game

The final rugby action of the season will see Ventnor host touring side Wincanton RFC and the Isle of Wight on 6th May in a round-robin tournament.

The tournament will be along side a real ale festival and some live music in the afternoon. Games kick off at midday and all are welcome to come along and enjoy the day.

Image: sjbresnahan under CC BY 2.0