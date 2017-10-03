Rugby: Ventnor 1st XV battered, bruised and defeated

Nolan shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Fordingbridge 1st XV 95-0 Ventnor 1st XV

Having fielded nearly 40 players across two games the previous weekend, the frustrations of amateur sport reared its ugly head with VRFC only being able to select a team from 16 available players. As a result the 2nd XV against Basingstoke was cancelled mid-week, for which we apologise.

The game started as the game finished with Ventnor under their posts. Fordingbridge scoring regularly throughout the game and demonstrating that their brand and style of rugby is worthy of a higher division.

As always, Ventnor never gave up and worked tirelessly to end with every man feeling battered and bruised from the effort they had put in. Harry Colson putting in a man of a match performance on his first team debut with some strong running from No.8, his first time playing this position.

The evergreen and coach, Dean Magnurson, coming on as a sub for the injured hooker, Mark Tucker, who sadly will be missing for several weeks and add to Ventnor’s selection problems.

The team travelled back in high spirits with songs from away-debutants Colson, Green and Roberts, a Ventnor tradition never fails to entertain.

AJ Wells & Sons Man of the Match: Harry Colson

Ventnor Haven Fishery Cod Eye of the Day: Ed Blake

Squad: Richardson, Tucker, Pratt, Saville, Green, Jones, Edwards, Colson, Roberts, Gough, Blake, Lines, Babington, Blow, Newman and Magnurson

