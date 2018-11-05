Rugby: Ventnor’s 1st XV smash it against Solent neighbours

Ed shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Ventnor 1XV 63 – 22 Southampton 1XV

In the dwindling autumn sun, Ventnor have the home crowd another win to cheer about. The game started hesitantly from Ventnor as the mental challenge of playing against a side short of full numbers took some overcoming.

The key to the game would be unselfish expansive play, and this came after ten minutes with Ed Blake scoring from the wing. Tries soon followed from Max Wheeler and Todd Riches.

However it wasn’t all one way traffic as Southampton’s well-drilled pack gained a couple of scores from set plays to keep the game interesting.

Swinging in Ventnor’s favour

The second half saw the game fully swing in Ventnor’s favour with Wheeler and Blake completing their braces, Chris Hill and Justinas Urbonas getting on the score sheet too.

Todd Riches had a 100% kick rate that with his try gave him a personal haul of 21 points.

The final try for the home side came from scrum half Andy Gough, which when converted by Ricky Keyes took the Ventnor total to nine converted tries.

On the pitch

AJ Wells Man of the Match: Max Wheeler

Red Funnel Moment of the Match: Andy Gough

Team – Stemmet, Keyes, Pratt, Teague, Savill, Marsh, Hill, Colson, Gough, Riches, Turner, Urbonas, Wheeler, Blake, Babington. Subs – Edwards, Noyes, Annadale, Green, Jones

Sponsors

Ventnor RFC would like to thank the following for sponsoring the match:

The Crab and Lobster Tap, The Bistro, Northwood Garage, The White Horse, and The Garlic Farm.

Image: sjbresnahan under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.