Ryde Arts Festival returns with another great programme of events

The brilliant Ryde Arts Festival returns to the Isle of Wight between 30th June and 9th July 2017.

Masterminded by Ryde artist, Carol Jaye, the Festival once again promises to enlighten and enrich the lives of all those who take part.

A bumper programme of events have been planned, from live music to exhibitions, workshops to poetry tea parties, talks and more.

Don’t be mistaken into thinking the festival comes and goes and nothing happens in between. The GROWRYDE project has sprouted wonderful collaborations that continue through the year.

Carol explained to OnTheWight,

“When Ryde Arts received the two year grant for GROWRYDE never did we imagine what an exciting plant we would produce. Starting with our artist in residence, Jo Hummel Newell, working from Little Green Fingers allotment shed on Quarry Road, the seeds of a great adventure were sown. “Suddenly a monthly Arts Film Club grew a large membership and Facebook presence. Ryde Business Association members came up with help and advice. Our partners at Aspire have acquired a Community Gardener and at Ryde Library, in schools and around the town all ages are working creatively to provide “fruit and veg” for a unique Articultural Show at Vernon Square’s annual summer party.”

Growing new collaborations

This year sees a new collaboration with the Isle of Wight Community Rail Partnership. Ryde Arts are working towards an exciting installation on the Esplanade’s Platform 2 – that’s the one we all see across the platform, but can’t get to.

Carol went on to add,

“The Depozitory is the artist hub of the town growing an exciting range of artists and hosting music and performance. “Later this summer we join the Ryde Carnival for the first time, with an illuminated greenhouse inspired by our wonderful moving garden, seen last year wending its way along the Esplanade.”

Programme of events

Details of all events – the majority of which are free – will be listed on Events OnTheWight over the next few days, so make sure you keep the dates free and check closer to the Festival for what’s on.

Events beyond the Festival

Carol finished by saying,

“These and many more activities are happening in and around the town as our Festival spreads beyond the confines of our Festival Week and engages with many more residents and visitors as we celebrate the talents and opportunities within our community. “We hope that everyone will help our endeavours to GROWRYDE in friendly creativity in the years ahead.”

For more details see the Ryde Arts Festival Website.

Image: © Julian Winslow