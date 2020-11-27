Ryde Arts Friday showcases work for sale by Isle of Wight artists

Ryde Arts has been doing a sterling job this year of supporting artists and creatives in the town.

Like many other sectors the Coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact, but the team at Ryde Arts has been there to help artists through all sorts of projects. But it doesn’t end there.

Keep your money on the Isle of Wight

It might be Black Friday across the Globe, but instead of giving your money to large multinational companies, why not and support Isle of Wight artists?

Ryde Arts highlight four Isle of Wight artists who have work for sale that might make the perfect Christmas present for a loved one.

It’s a great way to keep your hard earned cash on the Isle of Wight, circulating in our economy.

Wheeler: Support Ryde Arts Friday

Abi Wheeler, Creative Director, Ryde Arts says,

“This year we featured a social media campaign #WeAreRydeArts showcasing some of the amazing projects and talented artists that Ryde Arts have worked with over the years. “So, on this Black Friday, we thought we would encourage you to support Ryde Arts Friday – featuring a small selection of totally unique artworks from inspirational artists who have given so much to our community over the years.”

Sue Paraskeva

Contemporary ceramic artist Sue Paraskeva is known worldwide for her exquisite, minimalist hand-thrown porcelain.

This tactile jug would embellish your daily tea ritual. For a full range of products visit Sue’s Website.

Sue’s live performance was one of the highlights of the BELIEF AND GROW exhibition.

Holly Jolliffe

Brighton is an image from Holly’s new photographic collection which is available to buy online.

© Holly Jolliffe

You can order from Holly’s Website.

Lisa Traxler

Lisa Traxler has produced a limited edition range of beautifully boxed hand-painted abstract sculpture.

© Lisa Traxler

To purchase contact Lisa via [email protected] or through her Instagram account.

Laura Hathaway

I Grow was a series of 500 Indian ink paintings created for an installation at Aspire in Ryde.

© Laura Hathaway

Individually mounted each leaf of paper is unique from the next having been painted with the artists fingers.

Please contact Laura for enquiries [email protected]

