Ryde Harbour: Public encouraged to support town council purchase

Plans for the future of Ryde’s popular harbour will be discussed at a meeting of the town council on Monday night (28th January) from 7pm at the Garfield Road Methodist church.

It comes after Isle of Wight council approved a plan to sell the site, arguing it could not afford what it claimed would be £1.3million to maintain it.

Buy it for £1

The Isle of Wight council is offering to sell the harbour for £1 and campaigners are hoping the Ryde town council will take up the offer.

Ryde Society’s Jonathan Dent said that the harbour, an essential part of Ryde’s heritage, attracts 26,000 visitors a year and even makes a small profit.

Mr Dent added,

“There was no consultation about the sale and it could mean that whoever buys, it could build on it or just leave it derelict like so many other important sites.”

Make huge difference to future of Ryde

Stella Davis, chair of the Ryde Society said:

“Our members, their friends and family who can make it, will be in the role of supporting and encouraging the Town Council, particularly in clarifying the next stage of what could happen to Ryde Harbour and the land around it, one of our amazing local assets. “The strength of the Society lies in the community it is – the people who care about their town – and there are an awful lot of them. You are important and by attending these meetings, you can make a huge difference to the future of this town.”

Ryde Harbour options paper

Image: © Les Lockhart