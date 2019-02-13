Ryde Harbour: Sale could be put on hold as IWC agree meeting with Town Council

A decision on the future of Ryde harbour could be put on hold, after councillors put forward a plea to the cabinet.

The decision to sell the harbour was made by delegated decision at the beginning of January by Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Resources, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson.

The council said the harbour required £1.3 million investment, which it could not justify paying at the expense of other services.

The final agreed terms of any transfer would have to be agreed by the cabinet.

Decision called-in

However, the decision had no formal scrutiny, so members called the plans back to the chamber last night (Tuesday) for more debate.

The scrutiny committee only has the power to recommend, and cannot make a decision about the future of the harbour.

Members voted to recommend to the cabinet the delegated decision be referred back to members to allow time for the council to discuss plans with Ryde Town Council.

RTC to put forward proposal

Cllr Hutchinson will meet with Ryde Town Council — which previously asked to buy the harbour for £1.

Cllr Hutchinson said:

“I have not said I will sell it to them for a pound, but I will if they put forward a proposal for the harbour.”

He added the town council, which formed a working group to discuss the issues, should get an independent valuation of the harbour.

Deputy mayor for Ryde, and councillor for Ryde East, Cllr Michael Lilley, said the town council working group would meet with Cllr Hutchinson to create a mutual plan of the best options for the harbour.

He added that he did not think local council tax would have to increase to pay for the costs associated with the harbour.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Les Lockhart