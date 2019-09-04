Ryde Harriers’ runners take part in Trail Marathon and Road Race

Adam Tuck took part in the fifth Lakeside 5k Race Series in Portsmouth on 28th August securing a time of 0:16:59. Whilst Sunday 1st September saw eight Ryde Harriers travel to the mainland to take part in two events.

Sasha Levrier and partner Tom Brading entered the Andover Trail Marathon. With a maximum elevation of 280m and some long, fast downhills, the pair (running together) achieved a time of 5:27:17.

Meanwhile, a slightly shorter distance in the form of the Overton Five Mile Road Race was undertaken by the remaining six club members who travelled to North Hampshire to join over five hundred other athletes for the first event of the new Hampshire Road Race League season.

A picturesque yet undulating course organised by Overton Harriers and Athletic Club.

Men’s captain Trevor McAlister was awarded the coveted HRRL T-shirt having completed all twelve of the previous season‘s races whilst Natalie Rose, Carolyn Ward, Sarah Probert, Steve Lee and Keith Ruth were presented with mugs having competed in seven or more races.

Overton Five Results:

Trevor McAlister 00:31:40

Harry Furmidge 00:32:56

Nat Rose 00:42:06

Steve Lee 00:47:04 (2nd Vet 75)

Sarah Probert 00:51:28

Michelle Martin 00:51:28.

